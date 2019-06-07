Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Peters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph Henry Peters

Ralph Henry Peters' Peters March 6, 1926 - June 3, 2019 RAMONA Ralph Henry Peters passed away June 3, 2019, in Ramona, California.Although a resident of Encinitas since 1958, Pete was born and raised near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Henry and Margaret (nee Danklefsen) Peters. After finishing high school in 1943, he worked as an apprentice draftsman six days a week for 27 months for the Pittsburgh Railways. At the same time, Pete attended engineering classes four nights a week at the University of Pittsburgh - followed by a one-hour street car ride home! The award of a full scholarship from Mesta Machine Co. enabled him to complete his schooling in day classes, and he received his B.S. in mechanical engineering, with high honor, in 1947. He later attended night classes at UCSD and earned a Certificate in Management in 1974.Pete began his nuclear engineering career with a 4-year employment by General Electric at the plutonium production plant in eastern Washington, designing modifications to the big production reactors and the initial tritium production line for hydrogen bomb material. He flew back to Pennsylvania and married Dorothy Hanna, his hometown sweetheart, in May, 1948 and brought her back to Washington. In 1951, he was hired by General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas, to work on their Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Program. Pete helped design and operate the two test reactors onsite, one of which was operated on 25 flights in a B-36 bomber flown out of Carswell Air Force Base. After four years, he headed the nuclear design group. In 1958, he began a 25-year career at General Atomic in La Jolla, CA, on their research reactor program. In 1959, he lived in Rome, Italy, with his young family, providing technical supervision during construction of a reactor tank and concrete shield outside the City. Then, as a licensed Senior Reactor Operator, he supervised the initial startup testing of nine reactors in Africa, Asia, South America and Europe as well as in the USA. For the final 15 years, Pete was Director of GA's very successful research reactor program, traveling extensively throughout the world negotiating contracts. Upon his retirement in 1983, there were 64 GA research reactors under construction or in operation around the globe.In the early 1960s, Pete was active at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Encinitas, serving as building committee chairman for the initial church construction. For ten years, he owned and managed several sizable apartment complexes. After his retirement, Pete and Dorothy continued their extensive travels overseas and domestically, including participation in 18 Elderhostels. They became "famous" locally for their very colorful spring flower garden and party. Pete did volunteer work at United Way, Red Cross and Scripps Hospital, and was very active in his homeowners association. After his beloved Dorothy passed away in 2004 after 55 years of a wonderful marriage, Pete met and married Donna Montgomery, who brought him ten more years of happiness.The many passions and hobbies over his lifetime included softball, bowling, golf, tennis, ping-pong, kayaking, biking, camping, photography, hiking, pool and gardening, and his deep baritone voice was heard in 15 different choral groups. As age began to eliminate his more active hobbies, bridge and photography became his chief recreations. Pete was an avid reader, researching topics wherever his wide-ranging interests and curiosity led him. He was a good asset manager, always well organized, and never without his sense of humor. He'd like to be remembered as a loving husband and father, a caring friend to many, and as a good amateur photographer.He is survived by his family and many friends, especially his son, Jim Peters, of Ramona and daughter, Bonnie Courter, of Roseburg, Oregon and their spouses, five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his sister, Peggy Nichols, and granddaughter, Allison Courter. Special thanks to the caring staff at Ramona Senior Manor where he spent his last days.At his request, there will be no memorial service.