More Obituaries for Ralph Fear
Ralph J. Fear

Ralph J. Fear

Ralph J. Fear Obituary
Ralph J. Fear October 4, 1941 - November 28, 2019 SAN DIEGO Ralph J. Fear, longtime San Diego resident, passed away in Beaverton, Oregon. Ralph graduated from USD in 1963, and Loyola Law School in 1966. He worked in the San Diego District Attorney's Office for 32 years, and was married to Suzanne for 38 years. He is survived by his sons Patrick and Andrew, and his four grandchildren: Elizabeth, Connor, Sawyer, and Caleb. Ralph's service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, in San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
