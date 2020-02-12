|
Ralph Roe Berman December 9, 1926 - February 9, 2020 San Diego Ralph Roe Berman, a proud native San Diegan, died peacefully on February 9. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Roberta Berman, and sons David and Daniel Berman. Ralph was a graduate of Hoover High School and served in the US Army as World War II was coming to an end. He then joined his parents, Harry and Florence, and siblings Richard and Doris, in operating People's Furniture on El Cajon Boulevard. In the early 1970s, Ralph found a second career with Century 21 Carole Realty in Kensington. He was an honorary life president of Temple Emanu-El in Del Cerro and active in B'nai B'rith. After his retirement, Ralph volunteered at Kaiser Permanente, delivered meals to seniors and shut-ins for the Jewish Family Service, led a Cub Scout pack and announced Little League games. A life-long Padres fan, Ralph also loved to travel, visiting Israel, Europe, and the former Soviet Union, where he brought medical and other supplies to refuseniks. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El, with burial following at El Camino Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Jewish Family Service of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020