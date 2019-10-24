|
Ralph Roman Barry March 24, 1958 - October 21, 2019 Rancho Bernardo, CA On Monday, October 21, Ralph passed away peacefully at home in Rancho Bernardo, CA, surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1958, in Dayton, OH, and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland. Prior to graduating from the University of Maryland in 1985, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1976-1980. He began his accounting career at Price Waterhouse in Washington, D.C. before transferring to their San Diego offices in the fall of 1991. In 1993, Ralph segued into the biotech industry, serving as CFO for several companies prior to co-founding a successful drug delivery company, Aegis Therapeutics, in 2003, where he served as Chief Business Officer. Ralph and his wife, Laura, raised their three sons in San Diego, CA, where he was extremely active in the community. He supported his sons' various extracurricular activities, coaching their Little League and youth soccer teams. Ralph was the most loving husband, father, Opa, and son. The passion that Ralph exuded for his family was felt beyond his own household through his volunteer work with the San Diego YMCA and many other noble organizations. As part of his dedication to the community and the Y mission, Ralph worked tirelessly to facilitate connections of community resources and to fundraise on behalf of the Y, providing scholarships to underprivileged youth. Kind, funny, and a friend to all who knew him. Ralph is survived by his wife Laura and their three sons: Christopher Barry, Thomas Barry (Rachelle), and Matthew Barry; two precious grandsons, Lucas and Alex; parents, Carl and Gerda Barry; brother Henry Barry; sister Sandra Zarou; mother-in-law Nita Smith and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, aunts and uncles, cousins, and the sweetest nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon at Hope United Methodist Church of Rancho Bernardo, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Diego YMCA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019