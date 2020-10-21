Liz and I are sending our deepest condolences and prayers to Laura and Ralph's family.



My connection with Ralph was primarily through Rancho Bernardo Little League. Ralph was a tremendous coach and leader for our youth. Whether coaching together or on opposing teams, Ralph was a man I looked up to as a person and leader. He was a person I would like to coach my kids.



One of my fondest memories of Ralph and Laura was Ralph bringing over dinner to my family after my wife had broken her leg. Ralph and Laura stopped over with a full meal for my family. We were really down in spirit at the time and his visit really picked us up. It was so nice and I still remember the tremendous gratitude I felt.



You will be missed Ralph.



John Stoffel

