1/
Ralph Roman Barry
1958 - 2019
In memory of Ralph Roman Barry.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hope United Methodist Church of Rancho
February 15, 2020
I met Ralph through business connection in 2008. Over the next 10 years we became friends reconnecting once or twice a year at industry conferences. We would usually schedule an evening together to enjoy a cocktail, a cigar and share stories that made us laugh. Ralph was an old soul with humility and a great sense of humor. My condolences to his family. I will miss him.
Timothy Sullivan
October 27, 2019
Liz and I are sending our deepest condolences and prayers to Laura and Ralph's family.

My connection with Ralph was primarily through Rancho Bernardo Little League. Ralph was a tremendous coach and leader for our youth. Whether coaching together or on opposing teams, Ralph was a man I looked up to as a person and leader. He was a person I would like to coach my kids.

One of my fondest memories of Ralph and Laura was Ralph bringing over dinner to my family after my wife had broken her leg. Ralph and Laura stopped over with a full meal for my family. We were really down in spirit at the time and his visit really picked us up. It was so nice and I still remember the tremendous gratitude I felt.

You will be missed Ralph.

John Stoffel
John Stoffel
October 25, 2019
Dear Laura and family,
Ismene & I are sending you our deepest and sincere condolences for the departure of Ralph. He was always friendly, helpful and resourceful.
We enjoyed doing soccer with him as well as business.
May the Lord give you His assurance that he is much better there with Him in Heaven, the destination of all who believe in Him.
Love from
Paul & Ismene Vassiliadis
Paul Vassiliadis
October 25, 2019
Ralph was a tremendous man, husband and father to his family. Our family pretty much grew up in the same neighborhood as Ralph's family and we enjoyed endless days over at Rancho Bernardo Park watching the kids play baseball, soccer, basketball, etc. Ralph was a tremendous motivator to the younger kids and young adults and was always so positive even when his health was leaving him.

Ralph was man I looked up to as a leader and a real person who always took the time to talk and laugh.

You will be missed Ralph but never forgotten.

Steve Davey
Steve Davey
October 25, 2019
Lots of wonderful memories of Ralph. Especially New Year's Eve bringing in year 2000. We toasted with Eau de vie. Ralph told funny stories and we all loved being around him.
Kelly Clayton
October 24, 2019
Sending you all hugs and prayers from West Virginia .
Robin Clutter
October 24, 2019
So sorry to hear about Ralph. Lots of great memories from soccer and band! We send our condolences to the whole family.
Sarah and Mark Devlin
Friend
October 24, 2019
Ralph was blessed by being a Barry family member. The family was proud and blessed by him. I didn't know him. Only know how much he was loved. God's peace to him and his family.

Love to all, Lora Birch
Lora Birch
October 24, 2019
My sincere condolences to the entire Barry family on your loss. What an amazing legacy, ended far to soon. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers as you gather to remember and comfort each other.

Kathy Cook Ravenscroft (WHS Class of 1974)
Olney, MD
October 24, 2019
Keith and I were saddened to learn of Ralph's passing. We vividly remember a long discussion with him at his parents' 50th wedding anniversary celebration regarding his research. There are no words...just know we are praying for the entire family. Our love and prayers.

Keith and Margie Gwyn
Margie Horn
