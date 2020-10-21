Ralph was a tremendous man, husband and father to his family. Our family pretty much grew up in the same neighborhood as Ralph's family and we enjoyed endless days over at Rancho Bernardo Park watching the kids play baseball, soccer, basketball, etc. Ralph was a tremendous motivator to the younger kids and young adults and was always so positive even when his health was leaving him.
Ralph was man I looked up to as a leader and a real person who always took the time to talk and laugh.
You will be missed Ralph but never forgotten.
Steve Davey
Steve Davey