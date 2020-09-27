Ralph Terrazas

Ralph was born in El Paso, Texas on February 2nd, 1964. He grew up in what he called “El Paraiso”, en el desierto - El Paso, Texas. He spent much of his childhood with his grandmother, Lic. Leonor A. Gutierrez, who spent much of her time on her knees in the church Templo Bethesda, where he was a faithful member for many years. Growing up, he loved to play football with his cousins and even played in high school. He also played the saxophone while in school. After he graduated from Burgess High, with honors, he attended UTEP for a one year but then felt the calling to go to CLADIC Seminary in Los Angeles, where he met his wife. Ralph graduated from seminary in 1986 and, not long after, married Ruth on July 26th of the same year. Ralph entered the ministry, and with Ruth by his side, pastored the following churches:



*Templo Damasco in Corpus Christi, TX

*Templo Bethel in Sherman, TX and

*Templo Bethel in East Chicago, IL



During his ministry, he became a father of 2 girls. Crystal and Christine will always remember their father as a strong man of God who taught them to always look up when times got tough and to always pray and serve the Lord.



Many remember Ralph playing his saxophone in church, sharing his chiles in actividades, folding his dollar bills when giving offerings, and his many famous sayings which include “Quien!”, “Free Drinks!” here in church, and “Go Cowboys!”.



His wife, Ruth, will always remember Ralph as a faithful member and a faithful and loving husband. She does not remember him ever skipping his tithes, offerings, donations, and especially cooperating in every church activity. He loved cutting the grass at church and had a great love for the obra. He passed out tracks every chance he had on his own time.



Ralph was recently able to retire from Social Security, where he worked for over 26 years. Always wanting to be busy, he began to work as a Bus Technician. He enjoyed a new truck while driving all over San Diego, which he loved to do. Ralph loved train rides and going to the beach with his wife. San Diego soon became “El Paraiso" to him due to the weather.



He was able to enjoy his 2 grandkids, who he nicknamed Tyron and Torodkya, and the only person allowed to use his phone was Hopie. There is just too much to say about Ralph.



His job on Earth is done. He will be missed but we know he is rejoicing in heaven.

Christine Hernandez

Daughter