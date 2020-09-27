1/
Ralph Terrazas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Terrazas
February 2, 1964 - September 21, 2020
Chula Vista
Survived by wife, Ruth Terrazas, children Crystal and Christine, and 2 grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PREFERRED CREMATION & BURIAL - San Diego
6406 University Avenue
San Diego, CA 92115
(619) 584-7000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PREFERRED CREMATION & BURIAL - San Diego

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 25, 2020
Ralph was born in El Paso, Texas on February 2nd, 1964. He grew up in what he called “El Paraiso”, en el desierto - El Paso, Texas. He spent much of his childhood with his grandmother, Lic. Leonor A. Gutierrez, who spent much of her time on her knees in the church Templo Bethesda, where he was a faithful member for many years. Growing up, he loved to play football with his cousins and even played in high school. He also played the saxophone while in school. After he graduated from Burgess High, with honors, he attended UTEP for a one year but then felt the calling to go to CLADIC Seminary in Los Angeles, where he met his wife. Ralph graduated from seminary in 1986 and, not long after, married Ruth on July 26th of the same year. Ralph entered the ministry, and with Ruth by his side, pastored the following churches:

*Templo Damasco in Corpus Christi, TX
*Templo Bethel in Sherman, TX and
*Templo Bethel in East Chicago, IL

During his ministry, he became a father of 2 girls. Crystal and Christine will always remember their father as a strong man of God who taught them to always look up when times got tough and to always pray and serve the Lord.

Many remember Ralph playing his saxophone in church, sharing his chiles in actividades, folding his dollar bills when giving offerings, and his many famous sayings which include “Quien!”, “Free Drinks!” here in church, and “Go Cowboys!”.

His wife, Ruth, will always remember Ralph as a faithful member and a faithful and loving husband. She does not remember him ever skipping his tithes, offerings, donations, and especially cooperating in every church activity. He loved cutting the grass at church and had a great love for the obra. He passed out tracks every chance he had on his own time.

Ralph was recently able to retire from Social Security, where he worked for over 26 years. Always wanting to be busy, he began to work as a Bus Technician. He enjoyed a new truck while driving all over San Diego, which he loved to do. Ralph loved train rides and going to the beach with his wife. San Diego soon became “El Paraiso" to him due to the weather.

He was able to enjoy his 2 grandkids, who he nicknamed Tyron and Torodkya, and the only person allowed to use his phone was Hopie. There is just too much to say about Ralph.

His job on Earth is done. He will be missed but we know he is rejoicing in heaven.
Christine Hernandez
Daughter
September 25, 2020
I can't believe your gone. We grew up together in church. You always made us laugh when you would come out in the Christmas plays. Love your sense of humor. Always had a joke for every conversation. Always had your bag of jalapenos at church at the activdads. You will be missed. Benny and the jets will miss your conversations too.
Love,
Lety & Benny Pantoja
Lety Pantoja
Friend
September 25, 2020
Hno Ralph we have many great many memories about you from church. From playing in the band at church with you to coming out in plays. You had a great sense of humor and you were a generous person. We love you all like a family and we are deeply sadden but we know you are with our Lord and Savior. Thank you for your help and advice. And as always Go Cowboys.
Marcos and Jael Diaz
September 25, 2020
Ralph I remember you showing Joel to play football. You laughed at my jokes. You made sure to say hi when we saw each other. You were unique. A child of God.
Rosa Chavez
Family
September 25, 2020
My sweet wonderful Ralph. You have never been mad at me, never treated me like an outsider, never made me feel unwanted. You are such a wonderful person. I will miss you with all my heart and will miss having our get togethers. Thank you so much for being a wonderful and outstanding cousin.
Rosa Chavez
Family
September 25, 2020
Condolences from my family to yours. Mr. And Mrs. Carlos Cavazos
Carlos Cavazos
Family
September 24, 2020
Ruth, I know that we never said this before but we love you and the girls and like you.....we will always love Ralph. We're with you.....always
Marco Mendoza
Family
September 24, 2020
Ralph...I'm so sad. This wasn't suppose to happen. You can't be gone. I feel so bad. There are no words for my sadness. You were always bigger than life. I have so many memories of you, Ruth and the girls. The first time we met I remember your mom telling you to behave and of course...you didn't. I remember you playing King Herod in the Christmas plays and always mentioning Whataburger while saying your lines. You were funny but also serious. With you...GOD was first. I remember you going to the hospital when my nephew had his motorcycle accident. A friend of mine was there and she told me that you led a group prayer. She was so moved by your prayer that she became a born again Christian. Your faith in GOD was passed down to Crystal and Christine. You and Ruth did good. Thank you for always being there for Sarah, Yvonne and me. We miss you already. We know that you are in a better place.....and we will rejoice for you. I just hope that you haven't made your mom mad....again. We promise to keep in touch with Ruth and the girls.
Marco Mendoza
Family
September 24, 2020
I wish I could see you and hear your laugh once more.. or see you play Herod in the Christmas play and ask for Whataburger... or sit in the back of the church and just talk together... Thank you for everything uncle ralph.. please tell Grandma hi. I love you always -107.9
Sarah Kennedy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved