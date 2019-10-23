Home

More Obituaries for Ralph Motta
Ralph Thomas Motta

Ralph Thomas Motta Obituary
Ralph Thomas Motta August 12, 1944 - October 18, 2019 Ramona Ralph Thomas Motta, 75, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 at home in Ramona, CA. Born on Aug. 12, 1944 in Providence, RI moved to San Diego at age 3. Third son of Antone & Helen Motta. Survived by wife, Karen, of 54 years and two sons, Anthony (Lynda) and Ronald (Dana), two grandsons AJ Motta and Trevor Dorsey, step-granddaughter Catherine Koreski and two great-granddaughters; brother Richard Motta (Louise) and sister Sandy Cordeau (Daniel). Predeceased by parents and brother Robert. Lived in Pt. Loma the majority of his life. Worked as a tuna fisherman, printer and in printing supply sales. Honorably served in the Air Force four years. After retiring in 2000 became a captain of private yachts and sportfishing boats. Memorial service Friday, Oct. 25th at 10:00 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1140 Evergreen St., San Diego. Interment at a later date at Miramar National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cabrillo Civic Club #16 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 6466, San Diego, CA 92166.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
