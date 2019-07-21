Ralph Waesche Hunt May 11, 1942 - July 2, 2019 San Marcos Ralph was born May 11, 1942 in Washington, DC, and after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's Disease and lung cancer, he died peacefully, with family by his side on July 2, 2019 in San Marcos, CA.Predeceased by his parents, Capt. Ralph Baile Hunt, and Eva Sophronia Waesche Hunt Barbaro, and step-father, Admiral Joseph R. Barbaro. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Ryan Nicole "Niki" Hunt (Stephen Anderson), Michael Lee (Nancy), Jeffrey Lee (Kristen), and Lori Lee; grandchildren, Aiyah and Reza Rahman, Aurora Ray Anderson, Marshall, Curtis, and Reagan and Nixon Lee; brother, Capt. William "Bill" Hunt, USN Ret. (Penny); sister, Jane Kieninger (Doug), and numerous nieces and nephews.Ralph began his extensive Federal service as a co-op student at NRL, becoming an expert in long-baseline interferometry and signal recognition methods. After a stint of Rock and Roll, playing with notables such as Charlie Daniels and Bryan Hyland, he collaborated with NSG on countermeasure Assessment Systems; worked with the Y2K project; was in the Pentagon on September 11th when the plane hit; created a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Auburn University; and, as co-inventor, awarded several U.S. Patents. His expertise and visionary thinking ensured technical military superiority for the US Navy and Joint Services.A Celebration of Life will be held at the family residence, 2:00 pm, August 17, 2019.In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations for "research" to Alzheimer's San Diego, online at www.alzsd.org Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019