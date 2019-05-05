|
Randall Alan Randy' Smith October 31, 1955 - December 30, 2018 SAN DIEGO Randall Alan Smith passed away December 30, 2018 at age 63. Randy was born in Ukiah, CA, and lived his childhood in Northern California. Randy attended Stanislaus State University and was a CPA. He first worked for Touche Ross then Arthur Anderson. Randy later formed his own consulting firm, CFO Innovations. He was a longtime member of Mission Bay Yacht Club. His power boat "Sea Jewel" often led the Christmas Parade of Lights on Mission Bay. Randy was Commodore of MBYC in 2010, making lasting contributions to the club. He is survived by Chelsea, his only child, his pride and joy. Randy was predeceased by his parents Betty and Bud Smith. He is survived by his brother Greg Smith and sister Kathi Perry and their families. A Memorial Service will be held at Mission Bay Yacht Club on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019