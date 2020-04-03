|
Randolph Keim Randy' Rundle San Diego On March 11, 2020, Randy (Randolph) Keim Rundle, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 96 in San Diego, California. Randy was born on January 17th, 1924 in Reading, Pennsylvania. With the onset of World War II, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) at the age of 17 alongside his brothers, Granville and Milton. Randy's military service included both Okinawa in the Pacific and the Korean War following WWII. He retired after 20 years of decorated active duty service. He was a member of the USMC Mustang Association, the USMC China Marine Association, the Marine Corps League, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. Following his military service Randy had a successful career in electrical engineering ultimately serving as Vice President of Quality Control at Tandburg Data Systems and Executive Vice President at Innovative Data Technology. Randy was active in the Kiwanis Club of East County, the San Diego United Service Organization, and many other charities. He was a volunteer for the California Highway Patrol and a Director at the Home of Guiding Hands. He was for many years a member of Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Del Cerro, California. Randy was an active golfer and skate boarder. He regularly trained into his 90s at Crunch Gym in El Cajon. He was passionate about classical music and opera. Randy was also an American Contract Bridge League Gold Life Master. His "absolutely awesome" perspective on life, his wit, and his sense of humor will be sorely missed. Randy was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Theresa. He is survived by his four children, Karen, Kevin, Kathy, and Kent, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial service will be scheduled as soon as the current heath situation abates. January 17, 1924 - March 11, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020