Randy Brian Hoffman August 27, 1950 - October 5, 2019 San Diego With broken hearts we say goodbye to a loving Husband, Dad and Papa.Randy Brian Hoffman, age 69, of San Diego, California, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.Randy was born in Lodi, California on August 27, 1950. He graduated from Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in Engineering. He then moved to San Diego where Randy and his former wife Sharon (Griffith) had their daughter Jennifer. He worked for Solar Turbines for 35 years and retired in 2009.He will be deeply missed by Lynne, his wife of 26 years; his daughter, Jennifer (Darin) Charp, and his grandchildren, Brady and Emmerson Charp. Randy will also be fondly remembered by his sisters, Marlene (Bob) Spoor and Carlene (Fred) Nahs; his nephew, Scott (Tina) Mau, and niece, Tammy (Rob) Mau-Rhew, and their children. His loss will also be felt by all of Lynne's family in Calgary.Randy was a kindhearted and fun-loving person. He always had a positive perspective on life.A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organization: The San Diego Centre for the Blind, 1385 Bonair Road, Vista, CA 92084.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019