Randy D Bond



Chula Vista

With heavy hearts we say good-bye to Randy who passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. He is survived by his partner of 29+ years, Karin Berg, her brother Eric Berg, Randy's daughter Staci Bond, grand daughter Alexa, brother Greg Bond (MaryAnn), sister Gloria Bailey, & many relatives & friends who will miss him & his humor tremendously. Randy was born in Portland, IN to Cleotis and Betty Bond (predeceased).Services at Glen Abbey Mortuary to be announced at a later date. July 7, 1953 - August 21, 2020



