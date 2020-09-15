1/1
Randy D. Bond
Randy D Bond

Chula Vista
With heavy hearts we say good-bye to Randy who passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. He is survived by his partner of 29+ years, Karin Berg, her brother Eric Berg, Randy's daughter Staci Bond, grand daughter Alexa, brother Greg Bond (MaryAnn), sister Gloria Bailey, & many relatives & friends who will miss him & his humor tremendously. Randy was born in Portland, IN to Cleotis and Betty Bond (predeceased).Services at Glen Abbey Mortuary to be announced at a later date. July 7, 1953 - August 21, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Abbey Mortuary
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
6194984600
