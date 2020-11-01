Randy Wayne Hundl
August 12, 1962 - October 3, 2020
Dripping Springs, TX
It is with devastated, broken hearts, that we have to say goodbye way too early, to our larger than life father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend Randy Wayne Hundl. Born August 12, 1962 in Houston, Texas to Delphin and Estella Hundl, Randy passed away October 3, 2020, at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. Randy grew up in Houston, attending Pilgrim Elementary School, T.H. Rogers Junior High School, and Robert E. Lee High School. He graduated from Texas State Technical Institute with and Associate Science Degree majoring in Aircraft Pilot Training (Certified Flight Instructor) which was a short-lived endeavor when he discovered he was colorblind. He changed gears and drank the Aggie Kool Aid (Much to his two Longhorn sisters' disapproval) graduating from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Industrial Education, even though he was already full of, and had the gift of BS. With that gift and his vivacious, outgoing personality, he had a successful career as a salesman. He worked throughout college at Montgomery Ward and Foley's selling electronics. After College he had a successful career as salesman and manager for Air Products & Chemicals, Pulse Electronics, Exar, and Max Linear, Inc. throughout the United Sates while residing in San Diego, CA and then Dripping Springs, TX. A successful career man no doubt, Oh but there is SO MUCH MORE!!
