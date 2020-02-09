|
Raul Valderrama Jr. July 20, 1973 - January 27, 2020 San Diego Our beloved Raul left us unexpectedly in a vehicle accident on January 27, 2020. He was raised in San Diego and attended Helix High School. Raul enjoyed his family, camping in the desert and was an avid Raiders fan. His death was preceded by his father Raul Sr. Survived by mother Barbara, sisters Andrea and Lydia, wife Colleen, sons Matthew and Ryan, daughter Kalie, and grandson Kaiden. Memorial services to be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020