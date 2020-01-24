|
Raymond A. Zielstra July 13, 1930 - January 9, 2020 SAN DIEGO On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Raymond Allen Zielstra loving husband and father, passed away at home at the age of 89. Raymond was born July 13, 1930 in Spencer Iowa to Abraham and Evelyn (nee Chase) Zielstra. He married Doreen Pamela Joynson on February 9, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Pam and Raymond raised two children, Julie and Philip, and made a home in San Diego for over 60 years.Raymond was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and served on submarines for most of his 20-year US Navy career. He retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer, Head Sonar Technician Instructor at the Fleet Submarine Training Facility (FLESUBTRAFAC), Pearl Harbor in 1971. Raymond had a second career as a computer technician for Wells Fargo Bank until his retirement at the age of 62. Raymond was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, uncle and brother. His family, friends and neighbors will miss his quiet, steady presence, courteous and kind nature and dry humor. Raymond qualified to wear the submarine insignia, and the Navy defines these servicemen by saying: when you see a man who wears the dolphins you can be sure he is someone you can count on for help when you need it'. Referred to as a gentleman by all who met him, Raymond stayed true to his nature and never gave up on being healthy and providing for his family despite a decline from Parkinson's Disease over the years. He loved gardening and could tell you exactly how and when to plant almost any vegetable, whether it was in Iowa where he grew up on the family farm or in California in his own backyard. Raymond was an excellent handyman around the house and could and fix just about anything.Following his retirement he enjoyed trips to England, South Dakota, and Canada's Rocky Mountains and enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren, Samantha and Allan. He will be missed and always in our hearts.Raymond was preceded in death by his father and mother, Abe and Evelyn, brothers, Vernon, Dale, Harold, and Wayne, sisters, Margaret, Ione, Doris, and Ellen. He is survived by his wife, Pam, their daughter, Julie and her partner, Cathal, his son, Philip and his partner, Julie, grandchildren, Samantha and Allan, his brother, Floyd and sisters, Carol and Linda.A service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego on 30 January at 9:15am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020