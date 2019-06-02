|
Raymond Charles Wetsel February 21, 1956 - May 28, 2019 San Diego Ray's greatest joy in life was his children Jessica, Ronnie and Donnie. He loved being "Tata" to his three beautiful granddaughters, Danirae, Micaela, and Jade. Ray was born and raised in San Diego and graduated Valedictorian at Clairemont HS. He moved his family to Phoenix to work as a Circle K Executive, but returned 10 years later, to SD to run the family concrete business. He loved hot rods, motorcycles, NASCAR and the Padres. He is survived by his mother, Lil Wetsel; brother, Ron; sister-in-law, Denise; sister, Leni, and lots of friends and family. His Celebration of Life is June 6th at 10:30am at Our Mother of Confidence, 3131 Governor Dr. He will be laid to rest at El Camino Memorial Park at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to at
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019