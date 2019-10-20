|
Raymond Cornelius Appel January 31, 1926 - September 23, 2019 La Jolla Raymond Cornelius Appel of La Jolla, died at his home on September 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his family when he passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93.Ray was born on January 31, 1926 and raised in the city of Chicago. He was the fifth of six children of Peter and Anna Appel. After graduating from De La Salle High School, Ray briefly attended the University of Illinois before leaving to enlist in the Army Air Corps in the waning days of World War II. Too tall for training as a pilot, he was stationed in Greenland and Iceland as a radio mechanic.After his discharge in 1946, Ray used the GI Bill to head west to California and enrolled at Loyola University in Los Angeles. The Jesuits took notice of his 6'6" frame and put him on the Lions basketball team. While at Loyola, Ray met Maureen "Mousie" Trounce of La Jolla, who attended Mount St. Mary's College nearby. As Ray told it, they "clicked" from their first meeting, and he couldn't believe his "good fortune in having found this lovely and spirited young woman who was always ready for an adventure." They fell in love and were married in 1949 at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church. They welcomed their first child, Steven, 18 months later.Ray returned to active duty in the Air Force after his graduation. He completed Officer Candidate School, and was deployed to Tripoli, Libya to serve in military intelligence monitoring troop movements in the Soviet Union during the Korean War. Mousie and Steven joined him there, and their second child, Kevin, was born in Tripoli. Returning to the United States, Ray was assigned to the nascent National Security Administration in Arlington, Virginia.Following his second discharge, Ray and Mousie moved to San Diego County, where Ray went to work for General Dynamics in the engineering division as a client liaison for military projects. The Appels settled in La Jolla in 1968. Three more children, Daniel, Gary, and Lori completed their family. Ray enjoyed travelling with Mousie and their children, often to Mexico, where they built a home near Conception Bay. Mousie predeceased Ray in 2002. In his later years, Ray met his partner, Teresa Doyle of La Jolla. They had seven wonderful and loving years together sharing their passions for politics, literature, music, and crossword puzzles.Ray is survived by his children, Steve (Kirsten) of Pauma Valley; Kevin (Paula) of Cumberland, RI; Dan (Marlene) of Boise, ID; Gary (Scott Kittle) of San Diego; and Dr. Lori Styles (Ken) of Oakland; his brother, Peter Appel, of Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, including Deirdre Andrews of La Jolla, Happy Scanlon Moore of Vista and John Scanlon of San Diego; and Teresa Doyle.A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the La Jolla Recreation Center Auditorium, 615 Prospect St., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11:30 2:30. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019