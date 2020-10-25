Raymond E. Keim Sr.

August 8, 1932 - September 22, 2020

San Diego

Raymond Eugene Keim, Sr. went to be with his Lord on September 22, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born August 8, 1932 in Topeka, Kansas to Clarence H. Keim and Vera Keim (Darby). He served as a police officer, then as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and later retired from the San Diego Union Tribune to spend his golden years with his beloved wife, Kay Darlene Keim (Hoogstra), whom he married October 13, 1962. He was a proud member of the Freemasons and volunteered his time with many churches throughout his life, but last served as deacon and choir member at West Shores Baptist Church in Salton City, California. He was preceded in death by his son, Floyd Keim, and grandson, Raymond Eugene Keim III. He is survived by his wife, and three of his children, Jani Tobin (Keim), Kelle Balon (Keim), and Raymond Eugene Keim, Jr. He has five remaining grandchildren, Niki Selby (Keim), Aubree Wickline (Tobin), William Tobin, Patrisha Keim, and Jacklynn Duvall, as well as four great-grandchildren, Elie and Brenna Selby, and Caden and Devin Wickline. His remains will be interred at Miramar Cemetery.



