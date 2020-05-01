Raymond E. Thomas Escondido Mr. Wonderful was 58 years young when he left this world for his final stay at the river in paradise. During his time, he never was seen without a smile. He is survived by his son, Brant Thomas, his wife Michelle, his daughters, Brooke, Jackie, & Ronni, his sisters, May, Linda, & Mil, his brothers, Pat & Howard and adopted mom, Shirley. He is also survived by many who's, pinball wizards, American girls, and simple men that love him very much. He is with us always until we each fly like an eagle up to the spirit in the the sky. June 10, 1961 - April 24, 2020



