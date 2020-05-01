Raymond E. Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E. Thomas Escondido Mr. Wonderful was 58 years young when he left this world for his final stay at the river in paradise. During his time, he never was seen without a smile. He is survived by his son, Brant Thomas, his wife Michelle, his daughters, Brooke, Jackie, & Ronni, his sisters, May, Linda, & Mil, his brothers, Pat & Howard and adopted mom, Shirley. He is also survived by many who's, pinball wizards, American girls, and simple men that love him very much. He is with us always until we each fly like an eagle up to the spirit in the the sky. June 10, 1961 - April 24, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved