Raymond Francis Starmack October 25, 1932 - October 31, 2019 San Diego, CA A man of honor, humility, humor and a tremendous capacity to love, Raymond Francis Starmack passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Ray is survived by a loving wife of 67 years, Mary Lou, daughters Terrie and Eppie, sons Mike and Greg, sons-in-law Joe and Albert, daughter-in-law Kristi, granddaughters Karrie (husband Louis), Makenna, and Maddie, grandsons Alex, Eric (wife Laura), and Kellen, and great-grandkids John, Riley, Colin, Haylie, Addie and Tom. Ray was preceded in death by loving granddaughter Kymber (4 days earlier). And an abundance of love from all of his step-grandkids and step-great-grandkids.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019