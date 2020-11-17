The Thorstenson Family send loving thoughts and strength at this difficult time, as you grieve the loss of Ray, your loving husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ray had such an even temper and a mild manner. He was a caring, kind gentleman and a damn fine neighbor for almost 57 years. As our children grew we had many great times at holidays, enjoyed a few block parties and even went camping in the mountains. We will always treasure the good times we shared.

Hold on to precious memories with your family.

May they bring you comfort.

Ray will be dearly missed.