Raymond Francis Starmack
In memory of Raymond Francis Starmack.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 22, 2019
The Thorstenson Family send loving thoughts and strength at this difficult time, as you grieve the loss of Ray, your loving husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ray had such an even temper and a mild manner. He was a caring, kind gentleman and a damn fine neighbor for almost 57 years. As our children grew we had many great times at holidays, enjoyed a few block parties and even went camping in the mountains. We will always treasure the good times we shared.
Hold on to precious memories with your family.
May they bring you comfort.
Ray will be dearly missed.
November 21, 2019
I'm sorry for your loss, Ray was a good man.
Virginia Wilson
November 20, 2019
Jo and I were greatly saddened to hear of Ray's passing. We both have memories of many years tailgating at Aztec games with Ray and Mary Lou and the rest of the tailgate group. I first met Ray when I started teaching at Lewis Jr. High in 1967. I was immediately accepted into the lunch gang and enjoyed Ray's sense of humor and good spirits. This warm acceptance was typical of Ray's loving spirit. We believe firmly that Ray has entered a new life, and that his loving spirit lives on. Our prayers are with Mary Lou and the family at this difficult time.
