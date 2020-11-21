Raymond 'Ray' Gaddi

May 7, 1924 - November 18, 2020

San Diego

Raymond "Ray" Gaddi, 96, of Clairemont passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 18. He joins his loving wife of 68 years in Heaven.Ray was a beloved husband, father and grandfather ("Papa"), who loved music, traveling and camping. He retired as a Systems Analyst for the U.S. Navy, then went to work for EDS, before finally retiring to travel. His love of music led him to play the piano and accordion at a young age, often playing with dance bands for events. His exuberant personality and generous spirit will be missed by many.No funeral services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date when gatherings are no longer prohibited.



