Raymond Joaquin Mercado February 28, 1942 July 31, 2020 Raymond Joaquin Mercado, 78, passed away on July 31, 2020 after a valiant, 28-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Raymond was born February 28, 1942 to Manuel and Ida Mercado in his beloved San Diego. He grew up in Golden Hill, surrounded by his loving aunts and cousins, who instilled in him a fierce love and loyalty to family. He attended St. Jude's Academy and Our Lady of Angels, and graduated from San Diego High School in 1959. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in history from San Diego State University in 1966, and a Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School Of Law in 1975. Between earning his degrees, he served in the Old Guard, the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the president. Ray worked as in-house counsel at Home Federal Savings and Loan until 1994, and at Great Western Bank (later Washington Mutual) in Chatsworth until he retired early due to the limitations of Parkinson's. In 1988, he married his wife, Debbi, and the family lived in both San Diego and Moorpark, where Ray was the long-time president of the Moorpark Tennis Club. Ray is remembered as a prince of a man an elegant, gracious, and generous co-worker, friend, neighbor, father and husband. He was irreverently funny, broadly intelligent, beautifully articulate, and eternally optimistic, always believing that they would find a cure for Parkinson's so he could return to the things he loved most, especially tennis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Manuel Mercado. Ray leaves his beloved wife, Debbi of Moorpark; sons, Manuel and Joseph of San Diego; stepson, Daniel Mellos of Poway; grandson, Hunter Mellos; brother, Hilbert of Encinitas; nephew, Matthew (Bianca) of Chula Vista; and niece, Alexa (Thorsten) of Willow Creek. He will be missed by many loving cousins, and a multitude of devoted, lifelong friends; all who knew Ray will miss his kind, loving nature, his humor, and his zest for life. A private military service is pending at Miramar National Cemetery, and when the world returns to normal, a proper celebration of Ray's life will be held, complete with mariachis, his famous Mexican hot dogs, plenty of margaritas, and endless stories of a special man and a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.