Raymond Joseph Darwell October 15, 1941 - March 17, 2019 San Diego Raymond Joseph Darwell passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He was born and raised in San Diego. Ray valued the importance of education having attended St. Didacus School, St. Augustine High School, and St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating, Ray volunteered for the Air Force in Special Operations during the Vietnam War. Once discharged from the military, he practiced dentistry in Alpine, California, for 35 years. His personal philosophy of dentistry and life was that around every tooth there is a human. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Zena, and survived by his wife, Joan, sons: John and Mark, daughters: Theresa and Michelle, and seven grandchildren: Reoh, Gabrielle, Jade, Abigail, Thor, Ellie, and Ginny. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at The Immaculata Catholic Church on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in his honor.