Raymond Joseph Patterson August 29, 1922 - March 2, 2019 Wildomar, CA Raymond spent his work-life in accounting/bookkeeping. After being raised in a strict Presbyterian household, his adult interests were metaphysics, geography, history and politics. He loved tending his property and orchard in Valley Center, CA, for 50 years. He and his late wife Jane (passed in 1989) spent many years volunteering at the Philosophical and Religious Free Library in Escondido. He is survived by his two sons, Ken (Barbara) and Bob (Patty). He was a sometimes stubborn man, but lived his life with altruism in his heart.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019