I have known Ray & Mimi sense 1974, as a neighbor in Sierra Mesa Ray & Mimi we're both wonderful. Some of the best memories were sitting in Ray's garage listening to to the things he actually lived through (scared me to death).



His Vast quiet talents were humbling, Ray was a great neighbor, mentor and veteran. He lived his life as he advised others too, Ray was an exceptional craftsman, he tried to show me how to sculpt leather but it was very hard to put his passion into the leather.



I moved away from Sierra Mesa in 2000 but stayed in contact with my friend, the United States military has lost a true hero. Debbie & I will truly miss Ray as he was a real friend.



GOD bless,



Ron & Debbie Barham

