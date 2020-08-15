1/1
Raymond Lee Richmond
1919 - 2019
In memory of Raymond Lee Richmond.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
Miramar National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
December 6, 2019
I have known Ray & Mimi sense 1974, as a neighbor in Sierra Mesa Ray & Mimi we're both wonderful. Some of the best memories were sitting in Ray's garage listening to to the things he actually lived through (scared me to death).

His Vast quiet talents were humbling, Ray was a great neighbor, mentor and veteran. He lived his life as he advised others too, Ray was an exceptional craftsman, he tried to show me how to sculpt leather but it was very hard to put his passion into the leather.

I moved away from Sierra Mesa in 2000 but stayed in contact with my friend, the United States military has lost a true hero. Debbie & I will truly miss Ray as he was a real friend.

GOD bless,

Ron & Debbie Barham
Ron Barham
August 28, 2019
May he rest in peace with his wife, Mimi
Janine Brown
August 21, 2019
I was fortunate to work with Ray during his time at General Dynamics/Convair. We traveled to support testing at various wind tunnel facilities with airplane and missile models that Ray had worked on. He was always great fun to be around. And his leather working was incredible. After his retirement, I remember Ray phoned in for a couple or weeks to tell the guys that he wouldn't be in that day, kind of poking fun at the guys still having to show up and work.
We kept in touch until a couple years ago at Christmas dinners hosted by the wind tunnel.
Best Wishes Ray
Dennis Booth
August 18, 2019
I was Rays mail man for 12 years and every day I would see him in the garage doing what he loved to do work on leather he made a very nice pocket book for my wife he was a very kind man he will be missed
Kevin Klose
August 18, 2019
You will be missed so much. Your were a true gentleman from the Greatest Generation. We loved it when you were able to make the Pearl Harbor Chapter meetings and we sat at the U.S.S. Oklahoma 'table'!! You were loved by us all, Joedy Adams
August 18, 2019
One edit I have to amend, when Ray swam to the Maryland, he could not have gotten up the rope ladder without the assistance of his close friend Jesse Foglesong. Ray was struggling with the broken hip, then Jesse pulled Ray up just high enough for Ray to get a foothold on the ladder and climb the rest of the way. Ray always said Jesse saved his life that day. When Ray reached the top, he couldn't find Jesse, and they never saw each other again. Fortunately, in 2015, Ray connected with Jesse's son, and the families were able to meet up in San Diego and share stories. Thank you Jesse!
Greg Alioto
