Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond McFarlane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond P. McFarlane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond P. McFarlane Obituary
Raymond P. McFarlane February 16, 1936 - June 4, 2019 Essex Junction, VT Raymond Paul McFarlane graduated from Ithaca College in 1959 and married Carolyn Newton in 1960. After thirteen years as a firefighter in New York City, he retired as a lieutenant in 1973. In San Diego, he taught fire science at Miramar Community College until 2002. In 2016, he and Carolyn moved to Essex Junction, Vermont. Ray will be missed for his playful wit and easy laughter, and his keen, warm interest in people. He is survived by Carolyn; his daughters Bonnie and Evelyn; his granddaughters Giulia, Kendra, and Anna; and his great-granddaughter Lorizabelle.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.