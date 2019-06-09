|
Raymond P. McFarlane February 16, 1936 - June 4, 2019 Essex Junction, VT Raymond Paul McFarlane graduated from Ithaca College in 1959 and married Carolyn Newton in 1960. After thirteen years as a firefighter in New York City, he retired as a lieutenant in 1973. In San Diego, he taught fire science at Miramar Community College until 2002. In 2016, he and Carolyn moved to Essex Junction, Vermont. Ray will be missed for his playful wit and easy laughter, and his keen, warm interest in people. He is survived by Carolyn; his daughters Bonnie and Evelyn; his granddaughters Giulia, Kendra, and Anna; and his great-granddaughter Lorizabelle.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019