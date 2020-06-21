Raymond Salvador Mendoza September 26, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Carlsbad Raymond Salvador Mendoza was born to Salvador and Florence Mendoza in San Diego, California, on September 26, 1929, and passed away at his home in Carlsbad, California, on June 14, 2020. He was 90 years old.In 1947 Ray was signed to play professional baseball for the Cleveland Indians organization and later, for the St. Louis Cardinals organization. His baseball highlights include being drafted along with fellow San Diegan Don Larsen, playing with Roger Maris with the Fargo-Moorhead Twins in 1953, and being named to the All State Military Team. In December 1950 Ray was inducted into the U.S. Army. On September 11, 1951, Ray was presented with the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. He was a proud patriot and honored to serve his country. Ray attended California Western University, now known as Pt. Loma Nazarene College, and graduated in 1960 with a B.S. in Business Administration. Ray worked for General Dynamics, Convair for 28 years and led the team with the construction of Missile Park. He also served as an executive in several roles, including Chief of Employee Services and Manager of Labor Relations and Employee Benefits. Ray married Armelda Armstrong on March 12, 1956. They were married for 44 years and raised their four children in La Mesa, California. Armelda Mendoza passed away on March 15, 2000. In 2002 Ray married Teresa Kubu of Spokane, Washington. Ray and Teresa resided in Carlsbad, California.Ray was known for his very tall presence, his magnetic personality, his positivity, and his ability to always make people laugh. He brought much joy and love to a multitude of people.In April 2019, Ray suffered the loss of his beautiful daughter, Ramona Johnston, to Huntington's Disease.Ray was also predeceased by his parents, and his one and only brother, Richard "Tee" Bennis.He is survived by his wife Teresa, his son Mark Mendoza and his wife Debbie, his son-in-law Bill Johnston, his daughter Mary Still and her husband John, his son Anthony Mendoza and his wife Niki, his grandchildren Jared Johnston, 35, Hayley Johnston, 31, Arie Poulson, 31, Roman Mendoza, 28, Grant Still, 27, Mark Still, 25, Alyssa Mendoza, 22, Kendall Still, 21, Thomas Mendoza, 11, Roxanne Mendoza, 8, and great-grandchildren Elle Poulson, 2, and Crew Poulson, 9 months. A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held at a later date; details will be announced in the UT soon.



