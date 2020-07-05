Raymond Servatius

Raymond Ray' Servatius January 2, 1926 - June 21, 2020 NATIONAL CITY Our precious Ray is gone. I want to say "My Ray", but he was so many things to so many people. He was not only my (Nancy) husband, he was a proud and loving dad to Raylene (Doug) Diaz, Jeff (Mirella) Servatius, and Donnie (Leslie) Servatius. Donnie predeceased his dad. Ray was also a fun bonus dad to Anne (Kim) McElvain-Volm, Karen (Heather Benson) Duddy, and John (Bonnie Nicholls) Duddy. John (Yvonne) Carlson was also a bonus son whom Ray loved. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Ericca Cutri, J.R. Diaz, Kelli Servatius, Lisa (Matt) O'effner, and Jenni (Rob) Harrington, and cousins, Larry and Bobby Field. Ray is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Adriana, Vincent and Lauren Cutri; Douglas and Samuel Diaz; Alan O'effner; Mia Servatius; and Penelope Ray Harrington. Ray also enjoyed his sisters-in-law, Linda Serrano, and Jeanne (Rick) Nagel Fitzgerald, and their children, Rick Serrano and his son, Anthony; Stephanie (Ehren) Kahle and their children, Tehren and Vailyn; and Andy (Erin) Nagel and their girls, Paige, and Riley.Ray was an Aviation Ordnance man in the Navy in World War II, and served in the Aleutian Islands. He was never a fan of snow after that! After the war Ray joined the U.S. Post Office and worked there for 35 years. Three years ago he received a plaque and pin in recognition of his 70 years of union membership.Our lives revolved around camping at our family camp south of Estero Beach in Mexico. Ray retired at age 56 and he took advantage of his retirement to enjoy himself, travel, fish, birdwatch, and just enjoy the world around him. When Ray retired, he would spend all summer at camp with his long-time friend, Jim Moore (who died in 1989). Various grandchildren and Jim Moore's nephew, Mike Moore and my nephew, Andy Nagel would stay with Ray and I in the summer. Ray was a pretty indulgent grandpa when it came to supervising the grandkids in the summer. He taught, he mentored, he admonished, he celebrated, and he grumped! He loved his extended family and was often a surrogate father and/or grandfather.Ray loved to fish for bass and turbot in the bay. When the smelt were running he would show off his throw net skills to get bait for halibut fishing. We would find clams in the mud, scallops in the grass in front of camp, and pismo clams on the ocean side of the peninsula. We would sit in the patio in front of camp by the hour and watch the many varieties of birds stroll by, and watch osprey, pelicans and terns dive for food. Even though we thought of Estero as "our" beach, Ray enjoyed the many life-long friends we made among other campers on the peninsula.Ray and I traveled all over with friends, and family, many years at the end of summer we went to Las Animas for great fishing and rough camping with Merle and Betty Ploman (until both Ray and Merle said enough! We're too old to do it anymore!). We traveled to Hawaii, England, New Zealand and Australia, until Ray said no more airports! He said keep traveling with your sisters and daughters.Ray was an amazing husband, father, friend, grandfather, great-grandfather and enjoyed life to the fullest. He leaves a vast gap in our hearts and lives.



