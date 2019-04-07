Reba Jean Hetler June 24, 1929 - March 28, 2019 Escondido Reba Jean Hetler came into this world on June 24, 1929, in the small town of Paducah, Kentucky. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Maude and Clarence Smith and was a strong-willed red head right from the beginning.Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and friend, she passed away March 28, 2019, at the age of 89.Reba was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Duane Kay Hetler.She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Kornmann and Patricia Fitzpatrick, along with granddaughters, Jenna Schechtel and Kimberley Kornmann ; grandson, Thomas Fitzpatrick, and great-granddaughter, Rory Schechtel. Reba enjoyed her retirement years in Las Vegas with Duane. Each day they would wake up and plan their new adventure that usually included a visit to a favorite restaurant and a game of Bingo. They both loved traveling and were fortunate enough to see the world in their healthier days. After Duane's passing, Reba moved to North Carolina to be near her daughter, Patricia, and grandson, Thomas.When Reba's health took a turn and she was diagnosed with only a short time to live, she still was able to defy all odds. With the help of family, Reba's dream of returning to California was fulfilled. She enjoyed her final year of life surrounded by her California friends and family.Special thanks to the staff at Park Villas and Sojourn Hospice for taking such great care of Reba.Reba will be interred at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery next to her husband, Duane. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary