Rebecca Joy Zalke 2019 Seattle, WA It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce that Rebecca passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center at age 77. Born in San Diego, CA to the late Robert and Priscilla Roberts. Rebecca had two siblings, brother, Robert lives in San Diego, and late sister, Barbara, who predeceased her several years ago. Rebecca and Joseph T. Zalke were married in 1982. In addition to Joseph, she is survived by a combined family of six wonderful children, William Bruch, Robert Bruch (Kimberly), James Bruch, Michael Zalke (Brenda), Kenneth Zalke (Tracy), and Cynthia Moriarty (Ed); and three grandchildren, Nicole Guimet (Spencer), Kenneth C. Zalke and Benjamin Bruch.Rebecca was the archetypical expression of love, joy, exuberance, compassion, and generosity. She had a deep and compelling love of nature, her fellow man, and a spiritually that resonated with all she came in contact. She was devoted to her Christian faith and principles. Her wisdom and love were the instruments that bonded our family. In her early days she graced the Friendly Skies of United as a Stewardess (as they were called in those days). In her mid-years, after raising and nurturing her three sons, she embarked on an academic career attending Seattle Pacific University earning a B.S. Degree in Biology. Throughout the last 37 years of marriage and living in a number of locations, Rebecca left her indelible mark on the landscapes of the properties with her acute sense of gardening and landscape design. She worked her magic with nature leaving behind a legacy and an environment that has cherished her gentle touch.Rebecca was an active volunteer with the Seattle Woman's University Club, and throughout her life volunteered her time and energies to support a wide variety of local organizations and clubs.Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 28th, at 12pm, Interment to follow. ALL services will be held at El Camino Real Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA 92121-1702.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Rebecca's name to: Seattle Pacific Alumni Fund https://spu.edu/administration/university-advancement/ways-to-give, also, Rebecca was a Patroness of the Kaho'olawe Island Reserve Commission where James is a Conservation Biologist, kahoolawe.hawaii.gov/donations.shtml, or MidwestJesuits,https:// jesuitsmidwest. org/ support-us-story?TN= PROJECT-2016121112500 043434113759 May her soul rest in peace, and we all love you.Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary