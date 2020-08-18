Rebecca Rice

I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to Becky's family on her recent passing. She was truly a remarkable woman and I feel so fortunate to have been introduced to her through a mutual friend about a year and a half ago after spending several frustrating months obsessed with searching for a compatible rescue dog to add to our family. I was assured that if there was anyone who could find the dog I was looking for, it would be Becky. I would like to share my story and some photos with you and provide an update on how things are going with the rescue I wound up adopting from Becky and Little Rascals Rescue last year:



During my initial phone conversation with Becky I shared with her the type of dog I was ideally looking for on my wish list of must haves and would like to haves, and she told me she'd be on the lookout and get back to me. After only a little over a week had passed, she called me back asking if I'd be interested in meeting a pup she'd pulled from the Bonita County Animal Shelter. She emailed me her photo, and once I saw that face, I said yes. I met Becky and Ripley (at the time named Lillie) in person for the very first time on February 28, 2018... *WOW* What an adorably shy but curious little pup Becky found - she told me Ripley had arrived at the shelter heavily matted and underweight, and was positively terrified. She had huddled at the very back of her kennel, too nervous and scared to meet anyone, and did not present well as a prospective adoptee. Thankfully Becky came to her rescue and whisked her out of that environment straight away. After evaluating and caring for her for about a week, the pup Becky showed me was clearly already on the path to a better outlook on life. It took about 40 minutes of bribing her with tiny cut up pieces of hot dog to gradually lure her closer and closer to me. She eventually felt safe, courageous and confident enough to jump up into my lap for the first time. She had just about every qualification I was looking for on my wish list female, barely sheds, easy going, small, Maltese mix. I was originally looking for a slightly older dog, maybe 4-5 years old; she was still a puppy at one year old, the only mark against her. But those eyes and that sweet face worked some serious magic on me. After unsuccessfully searching for my dream dog for so long (along with being able to make that all important love connection!), all I could think at that moment was, "Yep, you're the one!" Life as we both previously knew it was on the verge of taking an incredibly fortuitous turn for the better eight days later... That's when I brought Ripley home to introduce her to my husband for a trial run to see if our home was a good fit, and we all bonded immediately. As it turned out, she was a perfect fit, we adopted her a short time later, and the rest, as they say, is history. Her future prospects went from zero to fabulous within a month or so after being plucked from the shelter. Such an amazing stroke of luck and timing that we were able to find each other. These days Ripley is thriving in such a huge way; she's learned so much, gained an enormous amount of confidence, and is showered with an abundance of affection on a daily basis... And my husband is madly in love with her. She's turned out to be THE perfect dog for us. We love her so much and can barely remember what life was like before without her. She is now approximately two and a half years old and has so many adventures ahead of her, and so much life to live. I will never forget Becky and the incredible gift she was able to provide to our family, and will always be forever grateful and thankful that our paths crossed. Our acquaintance was all too brief, but still greatly treasured nevertheless.



Sometimes people come into your life for a moment, a day, or a lifetime. It matters not the time they spent with you, but how they impacted your life in that time. No one comes into your life by accident, everyone that crosses your path serves a purpose.



Much love to you all,

Nancy Padilla