Regina Cecilia Carey March 5, 1952 - March 22, 2020 San Rafael, CA Regina Cecilia Carey, 68, a native of San Diego and longtime San Rafael resident, passed away from natural causes, March 22, 2020. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and William C. Crawford High School. Regina was active in national and local Democratic Party politics. She was a Marin County delegate to the Democratic National Convention of 2008 and an alternate delegate to the 2012 Democratic Convention. She was deeply invested and engaged in the struggles for the rights of underrepresented people and the beautiful dignity of international indigenous people. Regina was a loving and devoted friend to many. Born March 5, 1952, in San Diego, to Dr. Donald M. Carey, M.D., and Voradel Cecilia (Jones) Carey. Regina is survived by two brothers, Donald and Michael Carey, both San Diego residents, a sister Voradel Marie Carey of Denver and four nieces, Daria Lynne Carey, Chanda Laine Carey, Drisana Kole Carey, and Danica Brooke Carey. Donations in memory of Regina can be made to Equal Justice Initiative at www.eji.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020