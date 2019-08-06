|
Judge David B. Moon Jr., Retired June 20, 1941 - July 23, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe David (Dave) Moon passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on July 23, 2019. He did not survive complications arising from a spinal injury sustained boogie boarding at his favorite beach in Del Mar. Dave lived a remarkable life. Born June 20, 1941 to David and Suzanne Moon of Toledo, Ohio, Dave spent his formative years in La Jolla after his family relocated from the Midwest. He attended La Jolla High School for two years, then completed high school at Phillips Academy, Andover. Dave earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University in 1964 and his law degree from the University of San Diego in 1967. Shortly after taking the California Bar exam, he reconnected with a former high school classmate, Lynn Loughrey. They married in 1968. Dave's successful legal career included over 23 years as a trial judge, before he retired from his position on the San Diego Superior Court in 2001. After his retirement from the bench, he went on to lead a thriving independent mediation and arbitration practice. He later joined the firm of Judicate West and was instrumental in helping set up their San Diego office. He was a mentor to many in the San Diego legal community. An avid fly fisherman, Dave's line was cast in mountain streams across the western U.S., Chile, Argentina, Ireland, and the Czech Republic. Dave's first love was the guitar, singing with friends and anyone who would join in. The sound of his guitar made people smile everywhere he went. First and foremost, Dave was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife Lynn of 51 years, daughters: Courtney (Eric) Keppler and Whitney Moon (Filip Tejchman, partner); grandchildren: Lucas and Noah Keppler and Vivian Tejchman; sister: Florence Enau; sister and brother-in-law: Becky (Paul) Douglass; brother and sister-in-law: Dickie (Cindy) Moon; nieces: Suzanne Culbertson and Caitlin Moon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Paul (Dorothy) Loughrey; and other family members and friends he deeply cared about. Memorial services will be held at The Village Community Presbyterian Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10am. If you wish to honor Dave, donations may be sent in memory of Judge David Moon to KPBS, the University of San Diego Law School, or any .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019