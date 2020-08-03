Dave and I were fraternity brothers at Stanford and traveled to Europe

togethe after college before law school. What an incredible trip ! Mooner, with his open mind and ease at adapting to different situations, was the perfect guy to travel with. So many memories.

After that I met Dave's sibs. Flo, who has my same birth date, surfer and investor Dickie and sexy Becky. Quite a crew.

Dave wasted no time as President of the La Jolla Democrat Club and then

being appointed a young Judge by Jerry Brown. He of course prospered first as a Judge and then as Mediator.

We continued to see each other lots, both in the SF Bay Area and first at

8519 La Jolla Shores Drive-what a palace-and then in Rancho Santa Fe

Along came luscious Lynn and then a wonderful family.

I guess inevitably our seeing each other lessened, though not the quality of the visits. I will always regret delaying our next phone call, to check in and see how things are going. He was smart, open,, up for anything, kind, sensitive and happy..

CHIP MILES