1/1
Retired Judge David B. Moon Jr.
1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retired's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Retired Judge David B. Moon Jr..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
The Village Community Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 7, 2019
Judge Moon was one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and using as a mediator in my legal practice. His people skills were remarkable- always a smile, always in a cheerful and optimistic mood. His celebration of life memorial today was true to his form- first class. He will be missed!
Deborah Bayus
August 10, 2019
Judge Moon was the model of "Judicial Temperament." A Renaissance Man in a robe. I had the honor of trying a case before Judge Moon and later engaging his services as a Mediator. He was kind,intelligent and humble. What a great guy. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends. Rest in peace your Honor.
Christopher Connolly
August 9, 2019
Judge David Moon, was not only an outstanding Judge, he was very nice and helpful to myself, and many others though out the two years at LaJolla High School together. He was truly a very good friend. Rest In Piece, my wonderful friend.
Gary Baylor
August 7, 2019
Judge Moon was one of the finest judges I appeared in front of during
my 39 years as an attorney. He was bright, always prepared and cordial
to all. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. The legal community will be less without him.
Richard Ravreby
August 7, 2019
Dave and I were fraternity brothers at Stanford and traveled to Europe
togethe after college before law school. What an incredible trip ! Mooner, with his open mind and ease at adapting to different situations, was the perfect guy to travel with. So many memories.
After that I met Dave's sibs. Flo, who has my same birth date, surfer and investor Dickie and sexy Becky. Quite a crew.
Dave wasted no time as President of the La Jolla Democrat Club and then
being appointed a young Judge by Jerry Brown. He of course prospered first as a Judge and then as Mediator.
We continued to see each other lots, both in the SF Bay Area and first at
8519 La Jolla Shores Drive-what a palace-and then in Rancho Santa Fe
Along came luscious Lynn and then a wonderful family.
I guess inevitably our seeing each other lessened, though not the quality of the visits. I will always regret delaying our next phone call, to check in and see how things are going. He was smart, open,, up for anything, kind, sensitive and happy..
CHIP MILES
August 7, 2019
Gary Baylor
August 6, 2019
Lynn ... I was so sorry to hear about David.
He was a very special man ... we had fun in Massachusetts in high school going to one another's school dances ... until my suite mate asked him to one of our dances and I ended up waiting tables.
For many years we exchanged cards on our shared birthday, and David came by our family house on many Christmas' .
The world was a better place because he was in it ... how lucky you both were to have shared each other's lives.
Tisha Hunte Swortwood Wheat
August 6, 2019
Dear Lynn,

I am so sorry to read about the loss of David, your husband and partner of 51 years. Please accept my very sincere condolences.

You may not remember me, but we were friends at SDSU and in Cap and Gown together in 1962-63. Much time has passed since then. I have thought about you at times during these intervening years, and am glad to know you are still in the area. I hope you are well.
Once again, please accept my heartfelt sympathies that this tragic loss has brought you great shock and sorrow.
With fond remembrances of you,
Barbara Maloney
Barbara Maloney
August 6, 2019
Judge Moon presided over a 6 week civil trial for which I was part of the jury. He was very kind and considerate of the jury and exceedingly considerate throughout the trial to all involved. I was very impressed by professionalism and instructiveness. I learned so much during that time. My sincerest condolences to your family.
---Marcia Stern
August 6, 2019
Judge Moon presided over the adoption ceremony for our family in 1988. Our son was 5 months old and we brought about 25 people with us to witness the final adoption procedure. He was so gracious and invited all of us to stand around his court desk while he held Alex on this lap for a picture. When we signed the official paperwork in his chambers, he asked if we wanted his court person to take the video so all family members could witness the signing. When he sighed the paperwork, he said Now, there is no turning back, you cannot give this little one back! He is officially and permanently yours! Thank you Judge Moon, you helped to make us a family, you have been a part of how we tell the story of our son's life and his adoption.

Mike and Susan Trueblood
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved