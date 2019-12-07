San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries

Reynaldo Canalez Pisaño


1938 - 2019
Reynaldo Canalez Pisao February 13, 1938 - November 23, 2019 SAN DIEGO Reynaldo Canalez Pisao, 81, was welcomed home by our Lord on November 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregg and Pura Pisao, and his brother, Armando Pisao. He is survived by his sister, Teresa Pisao, Taos, NM, and long time friend, Maria Riveroll. Reynaldo graduated from Lincoln High School 1956. Served in the Army from 1956-1959. He was active in the Southeastern Community from 1969 to 2018. Reynaldo's proudest milestone was being a successful catalyst in initiating the Superfund Clean-up of California Dynamics, and the mitigation of dangerous chemicals flowing into the Chollas Creek. During his years of service to the community, he was very active with the Southeastern San Diego Planning Group having worked on the first Community Plan in 1969, he continued taking the stewardship of our community very seriously. His passion was improving the quality of life for children through the following Recreation Centers: Mountain View, Willie Henderson, Southcrest and Stockton. He was a Founder and the President of the Mount Hope/Helix Heights Residents Association for several years. On August 1, 2017, Reynaldo received a Proclamation from the City of San Diego for his outstanding work in the community. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of these corporations would be appreciated. The viewing will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm, at Greenwood Mortuary, 4300 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92113, and Mass on Wednesday 11, 2019, 11:00 am at Saint John of the Cross, 8086 Broadway, Lemon Grove 91945. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. Repast at Greenwood Mortuary (Main Building).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019
