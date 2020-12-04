1/1
Reynaldo Canalez Pisaño
1938 - 2019
In memory of Reynaldo Canalez Pisaño.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Viewing
04:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
DEC
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint John of the Cross
DEC
11
Interment
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
2 entries
December 9, 2019
I will always be grateful to Reynaldo for modeling community activism. I learned so much from him while a member of the Southeastern San Diego Community Planning Group. Indeed, one person can do a lot.
Kathleen MacLeod
December 5, 2019
Im glad I was able to know you Reynaldo . Rest In Peace
Susan Gurule
Friend
