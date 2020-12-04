I will always be grateful to Reynaldo for modeling community activism. I learned so much from him while a member of the Southeastern San Diego Community Planning Group. Indeed, one person can do a lot.
Kathleen MacLeod
December 5, 2019
Im glad I was able to know you Reynaldo . Rest In Peace
Susan Gurule
Friend
