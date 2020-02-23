|
Rhonda Lee Burt March 22, 1968 - February 15, 2020 Imperial County Rhonda Lee Burt died unexpectedly on a hike in the Jacumba Mountains near Imperial, California, at the age of 57. Rhonda is survived by her mother, Sonya Chandler, her husband, Randy Burt, and her children, Rachel and Ryan Burt. Rhonda was born on March 22nd, 1962, in San Diego, California, to Sonya and Ronald Chandler. She graduated from Clairemont High School in 1980 and from San Diego State University in 1984 with a degree in Psychology. Rhonda met her future husband, Randy, on the water ski dock in Mission Bay. Their shared passion for skiing led them to move out to a water ski lake in the Imperial Valley in 1995, where they raised their two children, Rachel and Ryan. Rhonda was an accomplished water skier, competing in her age group at regional and national tournaments. She loved skiing, hiking, running, walking, and sewing. Rhonda worked as the Finance Assistant at the Moms In Prayer International Headquarters in San Diego, California. She also worked as a volunteer with Mom's in Prayer as the area coordinator for the Imperial Valley. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 29th, 2020, at Christ Community Church in El Centro, California. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rhonda's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Moms in Prayer International at PO Box 1120, Poway, CA, 92074, or give online at http://momsinprayer.org/give.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020