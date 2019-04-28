Ricardo L. Rick' Dueez Sr. February 15, 1934 - March 23, 2019 Spring Valley Rick was born in San Diego and grew up in Little Italy in the good old days. He was grateful to raise his family and live his entire life in San Diego County. Rick worked for Humphrey Inc. for over forty years heading up the Directional Survey Equipment division where he designed and built precision instruments used worldwide. He then consulted for Wellbore Navigation of Tustin, CA, for another ten years. After retiring, at 80, he was proud to join the Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol where he met new friends and served the public. He volunteered at the Water Conservation Garden as a member of the compost team. Rick is survived by his wife of nearly forty years Whitney, his sons Ricardo Jr. (Lisa) and Jeffery (Debra), daughter Anita Pullen (Roy), six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a loving extended family. Rick was a natural storyteller, an avid reader and ever the optimist. He was always working on a project and happy to help others. He was a dear husband and a good man and is greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 12th at 4:45 pm at the Water Conservation Garden, 12122 Cuyamaca College Dr. W., El Cajon, CA 92019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary