Richard A 'standupdick' WehlerOceansideOn January 5, 1929 Richard Alexander Wehler was born to Dorothy and Frank Wehler in Richmond, Virginia has passed peacefully at home in Oceanside CA on Sunday November 15, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Peg), sisters Doris, Louise, Martha and survived by sons Richard, David and daughter Carol. Also step-children Debbie, Donna, Peggy, Mike, Matt, Brian, Paul, Patrick and lots of nieces, nephews, grand and great grandchildren. He owned and worked in the precision sheet metal business for over 40 yrs. and then ran an auto auction line for over 15 yrs. When retired he enjoyed travel and gambling (casinos). For most his life (59 yrs. 10.5 months) he enjoyed the friendship and fellowship A.A. and will be missed by many. He will have a small private service and be laid to rest with Peg at VA Mira Mar National Cemetery. January 5, 1929 - November 15, 2020