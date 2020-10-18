1/1
Richard Alex Caballero
Richard Alex Caballero
January 7, 1937 - October 4, 2020
SAN YSIDRO
Richard Alex Caballero was born in Los Angeles in 1937. His siblings, Manuel, Rosalie, Anita, and David. He went to Mar Vista High School (class of 55), where he met his wife, Mary of 61 years and was widowed for the past 2 in half years.He is survived by daughters, Monica, Linda, Cathy, and Richard Jr. He had five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful person that will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There are no words to express our great loss and sadness. He is now reunited with his wife and our Lord and Savior. He will forever live in our hearts.Private service was on October 14, 2020.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
