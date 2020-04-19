|
Richard Allen Caswell May 20, 1935 - April 10, 2020 Pinehurst, NC Richard was born a first-generation San Diegan in 1935. He grew up in North Park. In his early teens, he began working for Harrington's Appliances and for the Harrington Family on their ranch in what is now Fashion Valley. He was a 1953 graduate of Hoover High School and graduated from San Diego State College (now SDSU) School of Engineering in 1958. While in school, he met and married the love of his life Georgia. They were married for 62 years. After his graduation, Richard served in the US Navy until 1961. He then started his career at Langley Corporation, an Aerospace Engineering Company, where he began as a draftsman and worked his way up to President. In 1982, while President at Langley, Richard was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the Engineering Department of SDSU. In 1993, Langley was sold to Pheumafil Corporation in Charlotte, NC, where Richard became the Vice President of their Metal Products Division. Richard retired in 2000, and he and Georgia moved to Pinehurst. During retirement, Richard played golf, which included the achievement of hitting two holes-in-one on the same date, but two years apart (6/17/08 and 6/17/10) at the Pinehurst Country Club. He also played competitive Pickleball and medaled in the NC Senior games in both Pickleball and 5K events.Richard passed away on April 10, 2020, after a short and tenacious battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Georgia, daughter, Kimberly (Lee) Swearingen, son, Kent (Katey) Caswell; and grandchildren, Nicholas Swearingen, Christine Swearingen, Rebecca Caswell, and Sarah Caswell; and sisters, Patricia (Gene) Huntsman and Mary (William) Hanks.No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or to First Health Hospice House in West End, NC.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020