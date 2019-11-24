|
Dr. Richard Allen Lieboff September 11, 1946 - October 5, 2019 San Diego Dr. Richard Lieboff passed away at his home on October 5, after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. His life partner and SRDP, Dave Gubser, was at his side. Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up with his family on Long Island. He is survived by his partner, Dave, his sister, Linda Slotnick of New York, and brother, Roy Kammerman of Florida. He received his BA in Psychology from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and his MS and Ph.D. from Purdue University in Human Development & Developmental Psychology. He also holds a certificate in Management Development from UCLA. Dr. Lieboff has received numerous commendations and awards for his more than 30 years of work in public service. In Los Angeles, he served as the director of the Nutrition and Social Services Program and as the Director for Programs for the Aging with the Los Angeles Community College District before joining the Los Angeles City Department of Aging where he directed and oversaw a number of programs for nearly 20 years. He continued to serve the community as Grants Manager with the Los Angeles Police Department. After moving to San Diego, Richard focused on his charitable work and philanthropy. He had a mission to give back and help those in need. His main objective was higher education and created scholarships at UC San Diego, USC, UCLA, University at Buffalo, and Purdue University, and with his previous partner, Gene Dudley, Citrus College, and the L.A. Zoo. Richard was also involved with and a supporter of , the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Jewish American Foster Care Options, the Retirement Housing Foundation, and the UCSD Moore's Cancer Center. Richard will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, compassion, and concern for others, and most of all for his generosity. He will be greatly missed. Donations to JAFCO, The Jewish American Foster Care Options, or your favorite cause are appreciated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019