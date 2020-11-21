I just found out Richard is deceased. We were friends for 40 years and i am in shock. His friendship did more for me than one can possibly imagine. I am in disbelief that this wonderful man has left us.
Tony Garcia
Friend
November 29, 2019
Dearest Richard, I will always treasure and cherish all we shared together. Rest peacefully little Richard. I miss you terribly. Love always, David
November 25, 2019
David Gubser
November 24, 2019
With sympathy to David and Richard's family.
Charles Kaminski
