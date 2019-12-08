|
Richard Allen Mennis February 21, 1947 - November 28, 2019 San Diego On Thanksgiving morning at the age of 72 Richard Allen Mennis passed away after a two and a half year battle with cancer. Richard was born on February 21, 1947 in Yankton, South Dakota, to Marjory Mennis. He was raised in Tyndall, South Dakota, where living conditions weren't always the easiest but his grandma Mary helped in taking care of him. His uncle Al was a big influence in his life and a strong male role model that he admired and respected; he was the only man that even came close to being a father figure. In his youth he was an altar boy for many years. He attended Tyndall High School before realizing the military was his ticket out of that small town. At the age of 17, Richard joined the Navy as an Engineman and was stationed in Bermuda, Hawaii, and ultimately San Diego. During his first year in the Navy, Richard met the first love of his life, Lois, while ported in Seattle. They married quickly and gave birth to Roger Allen in 1966. He had volunteered twice to go to Vietnam but they didn't take him until the day his daughter, Michelle Ann, was born in 1970. While serving in combat he was "instrumental to the success of the COSFLOT FOUR operation" among other riverboat operations. Richard always missed his family while he was at sea and constantly wrote letters to remind them of his love. During his storied 23-year career in the Navy he earned the respect of his subordinates, peers, and superiors alike. He was the recipient of a myriad of awards including: the Navy Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Navy Achievement Medal. He served on the USS Staten Island (an Ice Breaker), USS Hitchiti, USS Brooke, and USS San Bernardino. In the Navy, Richard had immense devotion to duty, courage under fire, and pride of country. He was a life member of VFW Post #3788 and American Legion #460. After his military service, Richard founded RAM Enterprises which allowed him more time with his family and to continue utilizing the skills and knowledge he learned in the Navy. During this time he took care of his mother until she passed away in 1983. His first grandson, Cody Allen, was born in 1990 followed by Ryan Allen in 1991 and Cameron Allen in 1992. He took care of his wife Lois until she succumbed to breast cancer in 1996. After Lois passed away, Richard began a new chapter in his life. He fell in love with Linda who brought her two children, Malissa and William, into the family. Richard loved his blended family with all his heart and got to see it expand with his first granddaughter, Sydney Alissa ("Precious"), in 2007 and another grandson, Johnny ("Little Man"), in 2014. He retired in 2005, which gave him the opportunity to spend more time with his children and grandchildren as well as his faithful dachshund Priscilla Marie (14). This soon became Richard's favorite time in life as he was able to have a substantial impact on all of us. He was larger than life and was instantly memorable from even the slightest introduction. His grandson Johnny said, "the angels will take you to heaven," as Richard took his last breath. He is survived by his wife Linda, children: Roger, Michelle, Malissa, and William; grandchildren: Joshua, Cody, Ryan, Cameron, Sydney, and Johnny; and his brothers: Clayton and Mark.As his fellow shipmates would say, "fair winds and fallowing seas shipmate, we have the watch." Services will take place on December 16th. Please come celebrate his life at 8:30 am at Mission Valley Christian Fellowship, 6536 Estrella Ave., San Diego, CA 92120. Interment with Military Honors at 11:30 am sharp at Fort Rosecrans, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, CA 92106. Lunch and Reminisce from 1-5 pm at VFW Post 3788, 7785 Othello Ave., San Diego, CA 92111. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Richard's favorite charity, Saint Jude's Hospital, on his behalf.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019