Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. It was an honor to have known Richard. As strict and disciplined as he was, he was twice as loving. His heart and compassion for his family was everything to him. I felt privileged when he shared his high school newspaper which he still subscribed to. He was a strong God fearing man and his legacy will live on through his loved ones. May God hold you in His loving arms Richard. God's comfort and peace for your family.

Gloria Valasquez