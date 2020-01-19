|
Richard Brian Dick' Murphy March 26, 1926 - January 6, 2020 La Mesa Dick Murphy passed peacefully at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family on January 6, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Dick, born Richard Brian Murphy, was born in Cicero, Illinois on March 26, 1926, as the eldest of two sons to parents, George and Caroline Murphy. His younger brother, Phillip Murphy, was welcomed six years later. At the young age of only 17, Dick was drawn to serving his country by volunteering to travel to Honolulu, Hawaii in the wake of the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. There he helped to return fallen soldiers home and begin the long clean up and rebuilding of the base. It was there in Honolulu that Dick chose to continue his high school education ultimately graduating from McKinley High School in 1942. Upon returning to the states Dick was immediately greeted by military draft and was deployed with the U.S. Army in Okinawa. It was when Dick returned home from Okinawa that he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Osgood and on Jan 27, 1951 they were wed. Dick and Barbara raised four beautiful children; Colleen their first born and only daughter and three amazing sons; Richard, Brian and Shaun Murphy. The newlyweds moved to Florida where Dick would study law but, as fate would have it, the Murphy family moved to San Diego in 1972, where Dick and his family would run a successful sign shop for many years. Dick had many passions and was a prolific writer but fishing reigned as his favorite pastime and he could be found many a day on the lake with his family. Richard and Barbara mourned the loss of their daughter, Colleen, from cancer in 2007, and in the same year welcomed their first two great-grandchildren. Together Dick and Barbara celebrated nearly 69, happy anniversaries together. Those who were fortunate enough to have called Dick family or a friend will always remember his fierce support of those he loved and his innate ability to make everyone laugh. With humor and love he lived and with his life he helped as many as he could. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Murphy, their sons, Richard and wife Susan, Brian and wife Sandy and Shaun and wife Janice and three grandchildren Michelle, Brianne, and Lance and five great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jaelyn, Adri, Brooklyn, and Mariana. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on February 3, 2020, at 1:30 P.M.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020