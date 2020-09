Richard Jesse Bullet' Bullen

Richard David Bullen passed away 27 Aug 2020. A long time resident of San Diego, he leaves behind a rich and distinguished career in radio and one defined by creativity and innovation. He is survived by his two children, Sheila and Richard, his grand daughter Nicole and his four brothers; Nick, John, Erik and Dirk. May 6, 1944 - August 27, 2020



