Richard "Rich" died at home on July 24, 2020 at age 73. After military service he married, graduated from college, and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jacquelyn (Jackie), daughter Jennifer (Jenni), son Richard (Rick), brother Henry (Hank), and grandson (Max).

A private service will be scheduled at a later date. He will be missed and lovingly remembered for his strength, wisdom and "quick" wit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store