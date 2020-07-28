1/1
Richard C. Mlekoday
Richard "Rich" died at home on July 24, 2020 at age 73. After military service he married, graduated from college, and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jacquelyn (Jackie), daughter Jennifer (Jenni), son Richard (Rick), brother Henry (Hank), and grandson (Max).
A private service will be scheduled at a later date. He will be missed and lovingly remembered for his strength, wisdom and "quick" wit.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
