Richard C. Vance

January 31, 1937 - August 26, 2020

La Jolla

Richard Cabot Vance passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, at his home in La Jolla, completing a life well-lived. If he had been offered the opportunity to publish his own obituary, his characteristic wry sense of humor would have started it with, "Bummer. Ran out of time except to write this. But who better to brag and recall about myself than me?"Richard was born on January 31, 1937, in Sacramento to Madeline Torrey and James T. Vance, MD. They moved to Webster Groves, Missouri, during World War II while his father served as a U.S. Navy flight surgeon attached to a U.S. Marine Corps air squadron in the South Pacific. The family relocated to Coronado after the War, and Richard attended local schools on the island. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1954 and was awarded an academic scholarship to attend the University of California in Berkeley. It is there that he pledged the Sigma Chi Fraternity and began an important lifelong affiliation.After transferring to San Diego State, he served as the Sigma Chi chapter president there. In 1959, he was awarded the Associated Men's Students Man of the Year award and graduated with distinction with a degree in economics. Richard immediately attended Officer Candidate School, earned a commission,as an officer in the U.S. Navy, and served on active duty at sea. A year later, he was married to the former Lillian Lucas, a San Diego State economics classmate, and they began a lifetime friendship that included making a home in University City and raising three wonderful children. "The greatest mother (and grandmother) alive," he would brag.In 1963, with Navy service complete after achieving the rank of Lieutenant, Richard began his career as a stockbroker with Hayden Stone in La Jolla. For the next four decades he worked at several leading Wall Street brokerage firms from his offices on Prospect Street and enjoyed a successful career. He loved the business and loved helping his clients achieve their financial goals and life dreams.Richard remained a continuously active alumni advisor to the Delta Xi chapter of Sigma Chi at SDSU and a member of the San Diego Sigma Chi alumni chapter. He was proud to share membership in the fraternity with his son, Ronan, a UCSB Sig. In 1985, Richard was awarded Sigma Chi's highest award, the Order of Constantine, and proudly wore its badge.In 1989, Richard was blessed to find his soul mate, Marcia Cummings, and in her, Richard found what he described as "the greatest wife, lover, partner, nurse, cook, coach, and best friend." She became "G-Marcia" to the family and is loved by all.After he retired as a Senior Vice President with Smith Barney, Richard and Marcia enjoyed the next 20 years together in his "retirement." Continuing to follow the stock market every day, he joked he did not actually retire as a stockbroker, he just reduced his client list to one person: his Marcia. Their daily joyful life together revolved around their La Jolla home and activities nearby in the village, Marine Street beach, the gym, and doting on their dogs. Side trips to the grandchildren's sporting events and family celebrations were frequent highlights. Always a hopeful Aztec sports fan and longtime season ticketholder (football and basketball especially), he typically wore the team's scarlet and black colors on every game day.Richard is also survived by his children Richard, Jr. (Jennie), Ronan (Lisa), and Torrey Rodgers (Brad), who gave them eight amazing grandchildren: Theo and Lilia Vance in Carlsbad; Ginger, Nathan, and Violet Vance in Santa Barbara, and Haylee, Hayden, and Harrison Rodgers in Scripps Ranch. Each had a special relationship with their "G-Pop."Private services are pending.



